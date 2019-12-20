Four years for Fife man who violently abused two partners in their homes

A vicious bully who subjected two partners to repeated violence at their homes in Glenrothes has been jailed for four years.

Iain Sullivan, (40), currently a prisoner at Perth, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, having previously admitted a catalogue of domestic offences.

Sullivan admitted that on various occasions between February 1, 2017 and January 31, 2019, at Carseggie Crescent, Barnton Place and Laxford Road, all Glenrothes, he assaulted his then partner, repeatedly struck and punched her on the head and body, repeatedly seized her throat and compressed it, restricting her breathing, and held her by the throat against a sofa and door, presented a knife at her throat, all to her injury and impairment.

On various occasions between February 1, 2017 and January 1, 2019 at the same addresses, he shouted, swore and repeatedly made abusive remarks towards his partner, repeatedly threw household objects, repeatedly pulled televisions and mirrors from the wall, damaged a stereo system, punched fixtures and fittings and threw a dog into a cage.

On one occasion between February 1, 2017 and May 13, 2018 at Carseggie Crescent, he assaulted a male by seizing his neck and pushing him against a wall.

On August 2 at Wellesley Road, Methil, he repeatedly shouted and swore at a second victim, his then partner, broke household items and attempted to prevent her from speaking to police.

Defence solicitor Alexander Flett said his client had left the army in 2015 as a result of “mental health difficulties”. A jail sentence would have a “considerable impact” on his client’s family, he added.

“He appears to have had a considerable impact on his partners and the children when at liberty,” the sheriff pointed out.

Sheriff Brown told Sullivan that society and the courts “disapprove very strongly of bullies who assault and abuse their partners.”

The sheriff described the narration of the offences as “disturbing” and showed Sullivan was trying to control the behaviour of his partners and children.

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed Sullivan for four years backdated to August 2 when he was taken into custody.