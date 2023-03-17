The incident at Beveridge Park Bowling Club has been described as senseless damage by Jim Anderson after the club was broken into at some point between Monday and Tuesday.

Mr Anderson said: “I don’t know what they were looking for. There’s no money here - we don’t have a bar.

“We're like every bowling club, we're all volunteers and we find it difficult to raise money.

Police are appealing for more information following the break-in

“The damage has cost us the proceeds from a fundraiser we held recently. It’s just senseless damage”.

Mr Anderson said that while nothing was taken, the club suffered damage to windows and fascias which now require repairing

This is the third incident in the space of a year.

In May, the club suffered £900 worth of damage to windows in two separate incidents.

Money raised during a recent fundraiser have been wiped out to cover repairs according to club chairperson Jim Anderson

Mr Anderson said: “It cost us just over £900 last time and it has cost us just over £100 to get the two windows fixed”.

Mr Anderson also criticised the police response, saying that long wait times after contacting them meant most of the damage had been repaired before officers attended.

He said: “The police phoned me back at about 5.30pm to make an appointment to get someone out, but by that time we’d had the glazer out to get the place secured.

“Then, yesterday I got a phone call from forensics asking to come out and take prints but I told them they would be wasting their time because I had to get the window secured so the prints from the glazers and us would be there trying to get it secured”.

Police have now put out an appeal for further information and have said enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 12.05pm on Tuesday, 14 March 2023, we were called to a report of a break-in to premises in the Beveridge Park area of Kirkcaldy.

"Nothing was taken and enquiries are ongoing."