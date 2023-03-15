Gary Robinson, 42, disappeared from his hometown in Rosyth two days ago. He was last seen in the Park Lea area of the town at around 8.15am on Monday, March 13. Officers believe that he may have travelled to the Capital.

In an appeal posted on Tuesday, police said there are “growing concerns" for Gary. He is described as being around 5 foot 10 inches in height, of a stocky muscular build, with strawberry blonde short hair and a large beard. Officers believe he is wearing a navy blue hooded jumper, possibly with a red motif on the chest, grey joggers and distinctive blue running trainers with yellow laces.

Police have said that Gary may have travelled to Edinburgh. Officers are now re-appealing to the public for information that could help them trace the missing man. Inspector Tony Rogers said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen Gary or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us. We would also appeal to Gary himself to get in touch with his family or police to let us know he is safe.”

