News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
1 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
1 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
2 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87
2 hours ago Met Office extends weather warning for snow
13 hours ago One dead and three injured after suspected gas explosion in Swansea

Gary Robinson: police appeal as 'concerns grow' for missing Rosyth man

Police have launched an urgent search for a man reported missing from Rosyth.

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 14th Mar 2023, 07:55 GMT- 1 min read

Officers said there are “growing concerns” for Gary Robinson.

The 42-year old has been reported missing from the Rosyth area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary is described as being 5 foot 10 inches, a stocky and muscular build with strawberry blonde short hair and a large bushy beard of the same colour. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoody, possibly with a red motif on the chest, grey joggers, red running trainers with grey/yellow markings, and no jacket.

Gary Robinson, 42, who has been reported missing from the Rosyth area of Fife.
Gary Robinson, 42, who has been reported missing from the Rosyth area of Fife.
Gary Robinson, 42, who has been reported missing from the Rosyth area of Fife.
Most Popular

An urgent hunt has been launched to find Gary. Officers in Edinburgh, Falkirk and Fife are appealing to the public for help in tracing him.

They have urged anyone who may have seen Gary, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2516 of 13th March 2023.