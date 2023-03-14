Officers said there are “growing concerns” for Gary Robinson.

The 42-year old has been reported missing from the Rosyth area.

Gary is described as being 5 foot 10 inches, a stocky and muscular build with strawberry blonde short hair and a large bushy beard of the same colour. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoody, possibly with a red motif on the chest, grey joggers, red running trainers with grey/yellow markings, and no jacket.

An urgent hunt has been launched to find Gary. Officers in Edinburgh, Falkirk and Fife are appealing to the public for help in tracing him.