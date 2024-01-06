News you can trust since 1871
Glenrothes attempted murder: man arrested and charged

A man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged incident in Glenrothes.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 12:34 GMT
It happened on Thursday, December 21 in the town’s south Street. A 41-year old man was left with serious injuries and was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Police said today that a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.