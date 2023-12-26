Glenrothes attempted murder: police hunt two men and release descriptions

Police are hunting two men after an attempted murder in Glenrothes.

The attack happened on South Street shortly before 7:00pm on Thursday when a

A 41-year-old man was left with “serious” injuries. He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Police said on Christmas Eve the assault was being treated as attempted murder and issued descriptions of two men they want to trace.

Police are treating the attack as attempted murder (Pic: TSPL)

The first is described as being 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. He was wearing a light jacket with the hood up, a dark snood up to his eyes and may have had a tammy hat. He was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms. The second was also around 5ft 10in tall, in his 20s and of slim build. He spoke with a Glaswegian accent and was wearing a dark, possibly blue, jacket with the hood up, a dark snood up to his eyes and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Steph Drummond said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area to come forward.”