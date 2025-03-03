Glenrothes Bus Station assault: youth, 15, charged by police
The incident happened around 4:40pm on Sunday.
Police said a 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an assault on a youth of the same age. A report will be submitted to the relevant authorities.
Sergeant Martyn Reidie said “We are continuing to engage with youths and work with our partner agencies to address antisocial behaviour as well as speaking to young people about the dangers and consequences of this.
“Officers are carrying out regular patrols to provide reassurance and we urge parents, guardians and the local community to support us. If you see this type of behaviour, or youths congregating and causing a disturbance, then please report it to us at the time so we can investigate.”
Information can be passed to officers through 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.