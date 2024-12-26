Glenrothes Bus Station: six youths charged after ‘unprovoked attack’ on woman
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident, which police described as a “completely unprovoked attack” happened at Glenrothes bus station on Thursday, December 19. Police Scotland said the 51-year old woman was approached by a group around 5:55pm. She did not require medical treatment.
They have now charged six youths, aged between 13 and 17 in connection with the assault. Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the Children’s Reporter.
Community Sergeant David McCabe said “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a member of the public. This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and additional resources will be patrolling the town centre over the Christmas period. I am grateful for the assistance of the public in this matter and would urge all parents to know where your child is at all times to ensure that they are not involved in anti-social behaviour.”