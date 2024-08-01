Glenrothes car fires: police arrest man, 31, in connection with incidents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have made an arrest in connection with a series of fires which destroyed and badly damaged a number of cars in Glenrothes.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents and will appear in court at a later date.

Police launched a probe after reports of cars on fire on Fernie Court in the town on Saturday, June, 29, Melville Close on Saturday, July 13, and Friday, July 19, and in Strathallan Close on Sunday, July 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Nissan Micra and a Mini One, were set on fire in the first incident, and a Seat Arona was was set alight in the second which also damaged a Vauxhall Corsa was also damaged. On each occasion, the fires happened in the early hours of the morning.

The fires occurred on one street in Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)

Sergeant Nicola Crookston said: " Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of these reckless acts. We understand the significant impact these incidents have had on the victims, and appreciate the assistance provided by the local community during our investigations.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable, and we are committed to thoroughly investigating all reports of wilful fire-raising.”

The man has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Police said anyone with concerns or information about these types of incidents, should call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.