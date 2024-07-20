Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a spate of fires in a Glenrothes street have said all three blazes were started deliberately.

They all happened in Melville Close in a two-week spell, sparking concern among local residents. The first car fire was on June 29, followed by a second on July 13 and a third on the 19th. All three are the subject of on-going investigations.

A Nissan Micra and a Mini One, were set on fire in the first incident, and a Seat Arona was was set alight in the second which also damaged a Vauxhall Corsa was also damaged. On each occasion, the fires happened in the early hours of the morning. Fire crews also spent an hour tackling a blaze at nearby garage.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing following car fires in Melville Close, Glenrothes on Saturday, 29 June, Saturday, 13 July, and Friday, 19 July, 2024. Extensive enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Additional patrols will take place in the area and anyone with any information or concerns can approach these officers.

Police have already made an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant David McCabe said: “We are keen to speak to anyone with any information or saw what happened, or with dash-cam or private CCTV that could help with our enquiries. If you can help, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 0724 for Saturday, 29 June, 2024, or 0750 of Saturday, 13 July, 2024. You can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Call 101, quoting incident number 0285 of 19 July.