Glenrothes man admitted assaulting a woman by seizing her by the throat

David Dodds, of Brunton Quadrant, appeared before Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Dodds, 28, admitted that on December 12, 2021 at his home address he assaulted a woman and seized her by the throat.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the offence took place after midnight: “The accused was in the kitchen with his mother at the address and she was crying and screaming, trying to prevent him from leaving. The accused was under the influence of alcohol.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"The complainer spoke to the accused’s mother on the phone who told the complainer where he was. The complainer and another witness managed to get the accused into a car and took him to Brunton Quadrant, Glenrothes.

"Once there the accused was staggering into furniture. She helped him into the living room and she was on her way to the bedroom when she heard the witness shouting at the accused.

"Hearing the commotion she made her way back to the living room. He had become aggressive to the witness and she had got in between them. The accused then started swearing at the complainer and he became aggressive with her and grabbed her by the throat. Police were contacted.”

Dodds’ defence lawyer said his client was remorseful for his actions.

Sheriff Niven-Smith told the accused: “I am going to defer sentence for six months for you to demonstrate that your actions were out of character and for you to be of good behaviour.”

Sentence was deferred until September 23.

