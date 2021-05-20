Glenrothes man admitted assaulting partner by repeatedly striking her on the head
A Glenrothes man who admitted assaulting his partner by repeatedly striking her on the head and pushing her, has had his sentence deferred until July.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 3:53 pm
Updated
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 6:37 pm
Hamdi Labidi, of Cawdor Drive, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Labidi, 34, admitted on January 30, 2021 at an address in Stuart Road, Glenrothes, he assaulted his partner by repeatedly striking her on the head and pushing her on the body.
Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until July 1 for the preparation of a Caledonian Men’s Project report.