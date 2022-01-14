Glenrothes man admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance
A Glenrothes man who admitted driving a vehicle while disqualified and without insurance has been placed on a restriction of liberty order and issued with a driving ban.
Greg Young, of Tern Path, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Young, 51, admitted that on April 1, 2021 on Lumsden Road, Glenrothes he drove a vehicle while disqualified. He further admitted on the same date and in the same place he drove a vehicle without insurance.
Young’s defence lawyer told the court his client does not have a vehicle currently and that it was not his vehicle he was driving on the day of the offence.
He said his client had ‘taken a chance’ on driving the vehicle while disqualified and now has to accept the consequences of his actions.
Sheriff Michie placed him on a restriction of liberty order for four months, from 9.00pm to 7.00am. She also disqualified him for two years and four months.