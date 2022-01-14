Glenrothes man admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance

Greg Young, of Tern Path, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Young, 51, admitted that on April 1, 2021 on Lumsden Road, Glenrothes he drove a vehicle while disqualified. He further admitted on the same date and in the same place he drove a vehicle without insurance.

Young’s defence lawyer told the court his client does not have a vehicle currently and that it was not his vehicle he was driving on the day of the offence.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He said his client had ‘taken a chance’ on driving the vehicle while disqualified and now has to accept the consequences of his actions.

Sheriff Michie placed him on a restriction of liberty order for four months, from 9.00pm to 7.00am. She also disqualified him for two years and four months.

