Glenrothes man admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance

A Glenrothes man who admitted driving a vehicle while disqualified and without insurance has been placed on a restriction of liberty order and issued with a driving ban.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:55 pm

Greg Young, of Tern Path, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Young, 51, admitted that on April 1, 2021 on Lumsden Road, Glenrothes he drove a vehicle while disqualified. He further admitted on the same date and in the same place he drove a vehicle without insurance.

Young’s defence lawyer told the court his client does not have a vehicle currently and that it was not his vehicle he was driving on the day of the offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He said his client had ‘taken a chance’ on driving the vehicle while disqualified and now has to accept the consequences of his actions.

Read More

Read More
Probe into frequent flooding causing closures of Fife road

Sheriff Michie placed him on a restriction of liberty order for four months, from 9.00pm to 7.00am. She also disqualified him for two years and four months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V