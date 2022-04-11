Partridge, 31, admitted on February 14, 2020 at the Golden Acorn, in North Street, Glenrothes, he acted aggressively, made offensive remarks and refused to leave the premises.

He also admitted on February 15, 2020 at an address in Ryan Road and en-route to Kirkcaldy Police Station he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm in that he acted aggressively, made threats of violence and offensive remarks and refused to desist, contrary to the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010.