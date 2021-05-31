Glenrothes man fined £100 for breaching bail conditions

Andrew Blyth, of Barnton Place, appeared before Sheriff Alistair Thornton at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Blyth, 58, admitted that having been granted bail on February 1, 2021 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on the condition that he did not approach or contact a woman or enter an address in Ewing Place, Leven failed to comply in that he did contact the woman and enter the address in Ewing Place without a reasonable excuse.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

