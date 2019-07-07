Glenrothes man in custody under Terrorism Act

A man is in custody under the Terrorism Act following police action in Glenrothes.

Police Scotland confirmed the arrest was made on Saturday.

The 22-year old was arrested on suspicion of engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006.

He is being held in police custody and enquiries are continuing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Phil Chapman said: “Our enquiries are ongoing in the Glenrothes area but I would like to reassure the public that there is no intelligence to suggest there is any further threat.”