Jason Proctor, of Tern Court, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Proctor, 37, admitted three charges of assaulting the seven-year-old between March 1 and April 30, 2019 at an address in Kinglassie.

Proctor’s defence lawyer said his client had been under a lot of stress at the time of the offences.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sentence was deferred until February 7, 2022.

