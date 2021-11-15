Glenrothes man kicked young boy while wearing steel toecap boots

A Glenrothes man who admitted kicking a young boy while wearing steel toe cap boots after the child stood on his toe has had his sentence deferred until next year.

By A Court Reporter
Monday, 15th November 2021, 1:11 pm

Jason Proctor, of Tern Court, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Proctor, 37, admitted three charges of assaulting the seven-year-old between March 1 and April 30, 2019 at an address in Kinglassie.

Proctor’s defence lawyer said his client had been under a lot of stress at the time of the offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sentence was deferred until February 7, 2022.

Read More

Read More
Anti-COVID vaccine demo staged at testing centre in Kirkcaldy

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V