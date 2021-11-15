Glenrothes man kicked young boy while wearing steel toecap boots
A Glenrothes man who admitted kicking a young boy while wearing steel toe cap boots after the child stood on his toe has had his sentence deferred until next year.
Jason Proctor, of Tern Court, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Proctor, 37, admitted three charges of assaulting the seven-year-old between March 1 and April 30, 2019 at an address in Kinglassie.
Proctor’s defence lawyer said his client had been under a lot of stress at the time of the offences.
Sentence was deferred until February 7, 2022.