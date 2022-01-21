Glenrothes man pulled partner to the ground and held a knife to her throat
A Glenrothes man has admitted assaulting his partner by pulling her to the ground and holding a knife against her throat.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 12:54 pm
Mark Spinks, of Cluny Place, appeared before Sheriff McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court this week.
Spinks, 48, admitted that on February 8, 2020 at his home address he assaulted his then-partner by grabbing by the body, pulling her to the ground and then holding a knife against her throat.
His sentence was deferred until March 3 for reports and his bail was continued.
Read More
Read More13,000 Fife families to benefit from donation of thousands of items from Amazon ...