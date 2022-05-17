William McEwan, of Alford Drive, appeared before Sheriff Ian Anderson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McEwan, 34, admitted on March 23, 2022 at Alford Drive, Glenrothes he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that he repeatedly shouted, swore, made offensive remarks and repeatedly struck an object against a hard surface.

He committed the offence while on bail.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said: “The incident occurred at around 5.00pm when neighbours could see the accused standing outside at a garage.

"There was nothing untoward at this point.

"At 7.30pm a neighbour heard him shouting and using offensive terms. This continued for 30 minutes.

"At 8.30pm witnesses heard him shouting and swearing again. He continued to shout and swear.”

The Depute said the accused was also heard striking an object against a hard surface, adding: “Police arrived at 10.40pm and it seems the accused was highly intoxicated.”

McEwan’s defence lawyer said his client was within his own garden when he was hitting a ball off his garage.

He said the offence was more or less a breach of the peace: “In terms of the event itself, he had far too much to drink and made a nuisance of himself. He has not consumed alcohol since this incident.”