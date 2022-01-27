Glenrothes man stole electrical item from town superstore while on bail
A Glenrothes man who admitted stealing an electrical item from a town superstore while on bail has had his sentence deferred until next month.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:55 pm
David Kuszeluk, of Canmore Road, appeared from custody before Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kuszeluk, 42, admitted on January 23, 2022 at Asda stores, Queensgate, Glenrothes, he stole an electrical item. He further admitted committing the offence while on bail.
Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred sentence until February 18 for Kuszeluk to be of good behaviour.