David Kuszeluk, of Canmore Road, appeared from custody before Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Kuszeluk, 42, admitted on January 23, 2022 at Asda stores, Queensgate, Glenrothes, he stole an electrical item. He further admitted committing the offence while on bail.

Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred sentence until February 18 for Kuszeluk to be of good behaviour.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

