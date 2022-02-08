Glenrothes man to be sentenced next month after admitting breaching bail conditions

A Glenrothes man who admitted breaching his bail conditions is due to be sentenced next month.

By A Court Reporter
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 11:12 am

Michael Turnbull appeared via video link from Perth Prison at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Turnbull, 24, admitted that on January 4, 2022 at an address in Winifred Street, Kirkcaldy he contacted a woman when he was prohibited from doing so.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gill deferred sentence until March 17 for a Caledonian programme assessment. He was granted bail on special conditions which included not entering Winifred Street, Kirkcaldy.

