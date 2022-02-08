Glenrothes man to be sentenced next month after admitting breaching bail conditions
A Glenrothes man who admitted breaching his bail conditions is due to be sentenced next month.
Michael Turnbull appeared via video link from Perth Prison at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Turnbull, 24, admitted that on January 4, 2022 at an address in Winifred Street, Kirkcaldy he contacted a woman when he was prohibited from doing so.
Sheriff Gill deferred sentence until March 17 for a Caledonian programme assessment. He was granted bail on special conditions which included not entering Winifred Street, Kirkcaldy.