Michael Turnbull appeared via video link from Perth Prison at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Turnbull, 24, admitted that on January 4, 2022 at an address in Winifred Street, Kirkcaldy he contacted a woman when he was prohibited from doing so.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gill deferred sentence until March 17 for a Caledonian programme assessment. He was granted bail on special conditions which included not entering Winifred Street, Kirkcaldy.

