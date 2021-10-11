Glenrothes man tried to bite police officers and told them he had coronavirus

Timothy McGuire, of Delgatie Court, appeared before Sheriff Di Emidio at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He was placed on a Restriction of Liberty Order and sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid work.

McGuire, 38 admitted on June 15, 2020 at Kirkcaldy Police Station, St Brycedale Avenue, he assaulted two police constables in the execution of their duty and attempted to bite and spit at them while stating he was infected with coronavirus.

The offence took place at Kirkcaldy Police Station.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused had been arrested and placed in a cell.

“The officers decided to restrain him and he was not happy about that.

“It was during the course of that the accused attempted to bite them, and spit at them while they were trying to search him. He was restrained while he was being searched.”

McGuire’s defence lawyer said his client acknowledges his behaviour was inappropriate and that he deeply regretted his actions.

He said: “He has been out of trouble for four years and there is nothing outstanding since this incident. He has let himself down.”

He added that a report from social work had identified an alternative to a custodial sentence.

Sheriff Di Emidio placed McGuire on a Restriction of Liberty Order for three months from 7.00pm to 7.00am, placed him on supervision for a year and also sentenced him to do 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed in a year.

