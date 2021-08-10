Bryan Horne, of Glenwood Centre, appeared before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Horne, 36, admitted on April 10, 2020 at Jack’s Auto Car Care in Fullerton Road, Glenrothes he stole a quantity of electrical equipment. He further admitted on April 11, 2020 at South Parks Road, Glenrothes he had an offensive weapon with him, namely a knuckle duster, without lawful authority.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “A witness arrived at the scene that morning and it appeared that someone had interfered with a skip at the premises. CCTV showed at 1.32am the accused reaching into the skip and removing a DVD player and a VHS player and putting them both into a shopping trolley and leaving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The following morning the owner of the premises noticed the skip had been disturbed.

"The following day a police officer identified the accused – it was the same officer who had viewed the CCTV evidence – and he identified the accused as the person responsible. He requested the assistance of other officers and they stopped a car the accused was driving and he was found with a knuckle duster in his possession.”

Horne’s defence lawyer said his client was no stranger to courts: “He has had a drug problem throughout his adult life but over the past year he has been relatively clean.”

Sheriff Gilchrist placed him on a restriction of liberty order for five months from 7.00pm to 7.00am and ordered forfeiture of the knuckle duster.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.