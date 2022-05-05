They also want to speak to a group of women who may have spoken to the victim after she was attacked.

The appeal comes just days after the incident near to the wooded area on Caskieberran Road, opposite the junction with Cromarty Road.

A 39-year old woman was assaulted in the early hours of Saturday, April 30.

Police have launched an investigation into reports of a sexual assault in Glenrothes in the early hours of Saturday morning. (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)

It happened around 1:00am, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Police today made an appeal to trace the people in the two cars seen in the area around the time of the attack.

The first is a silver/grey saloon taxi that was seen being driven from the Tanshall roundabout onto Caskieberran Road.

It stopped for a short time near to the junction with Cromarty Court, and then moved to outside Styx nightclub where it picked up four men before leaving the area.

The second is a dark coloured Audi or BMW with five spoke alloy wheel.

It was parked on Caskieberran Road outside Styx between 12.40am and 1.05am.

The occupants are believed to have had a conversation with people standing outside the club. The car was then driven along Caskieberran Road westward, turned at the Tanshall roundabout, then parked again in front of the club.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Through CCTV enquires we have identified two vehicles that were in the general area around the time that the sexual assault happened.

“I would urge the owners to come forward, along with their occupants.

“In addition, if anyone was driving in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, call us.

“We are also keen to speak to a group of around five women who were near to the Tanshall roundabout and may have spoken to the victim after the assault happened. You could have really important information.”