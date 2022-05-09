Glenrothes woman admitted assaulting a police constable, struggling violently with officers and resisting arrest

Krista Spencer, of Durness Court, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Lindsay Foulis.

Spencer, 22, admitted on May 7, 2020 at an address in Aline Court, Glenrothes she behaved in an aggressive manner by shouting, swearing and banging on a door. She further admitted on the same date, in the same place, she assaulted a police officer by attempting to punch her on the body.

Spencer also admitted on the same date and in the same place shouting, swearing, struggling violently, resisting the application of handcuffs and kicking out at officers, striking them to the body.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.