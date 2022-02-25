Glenrothes woman admitted stealing alcohol and meat from two town stores
A Glenrothes woman who admitted stealing alcohol and meat from two town stores has had her sentence deferred until next month.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:36 pm
Michelle Sword, of Lyle Avenue, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff John Morris QC.
Sword, 37 admitted on September 21, 2021 at the Food Warehouse, North Street, Glenrothes she stole alcohol. She admitted on October 27, 2021 at Iceland Frozen foods Plc, Falkland Gate, Glenrothes she stole meat.
Sheriff Morris QC deferred sentence until March 8 for reports.