Glenrothes woman assaulted police officer and shouted, screamed and swore in police vehicle

A Glenrothes woman who assaulted a male police officer and went on to shout, scream and swear in a police vehicle has been placed on a community payback order with supervision for two years.

By A Court Reporter
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 5:40 pm

Claire Healey, of Woodlea Grove, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Healey, 28, admitted on August 8, 2021 at Woodlea Grove, Glenrothes she kicked a male police constable.

She admitted on the same date at Woodlea Grove and in a police vehicle en route to Dunfermline Police Station from there, she screamed, shouted and swore.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

