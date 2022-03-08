Glenrothes woman assaulted police officer and shouted, screamed and swore in police vehicle
A Glenrothes woman who assaulted a male police officer and went on to shout, scream and swear in a police vehicle has been placed on a community payback order with supervision for two years.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 5:40 pm
Claire Healey, of Woodlea Grove, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Healey, 28, admitted on August 8, 2021 at Woodlea Grove, Glenrothes she kicked a male police constable.
She admitted on the same date at Woodlea Grove and in a police vehicle en route to Dunfermline Police Station from there, she screamed, shouted and swore.