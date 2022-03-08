Claire Healey, of Woodlea Grove, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Healey, 28, admitted on August 8, 2021 at Woodlea Grove, Glenrothes she kicked a male police constable.

She admitted on the same date at Woodlea Grove and in a police vehicle en route to Dunfermline Police Station from there, she screamed, shouted and swore.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

