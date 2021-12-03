Glenrothes woman bit police officer and tried to spit at another
A Glenrothes woman who admitted biting a police officer and attempting to spit at another has been placed on a community payback order with supervision for a year.
Morgan Spence, of Magnus Drive, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Spence, 22, admitted on October 9, 2021 at Police Scotland, St Brycedale Avenue, Kirkcaldy, she assaulted a police constable by biting him on the body. She further admitted on the same date, at her homes address, she assaulted another police constable by attempting to spit at him.
Her defence lawyer told the court she had no recollection of the incident as she had consumed too much alcohol.
He said that she had pleaded guilty at the outset.
After taking into consideration what had been said by her lawyer and what was in the report provided, Sheriff McFarlane opted to place her on a community payback order with supervision for one year.