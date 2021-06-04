Glenrothes woman in court after stealing from town shops

A Glenrothes woman who admitted shoplifting items from stores in the town has had her sentence deferred for three months.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:01 am

Stacey Hooley, of Canmore Road, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff James Williamson.

Hooley, 37, admitted on October 24, 2020 at Homebase, Pentland Park, Glenrothes she stole air fresheners. She also admitted on October 25, 2020 at Boots, Lyon Square, Glenrothes she stole a gift set.

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until September 2 for Hooley to be of good behaviour.

