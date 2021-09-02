Stacey Hooley, of Canmore Road, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Alison McKay.

Hooley, 37, admitted on October 24, 2020 at Homebase, Pentland Park, Glenrothes she stole air fresheners.

She also admitted on October 25, 2020 at Boots, Lyon Square, Glenrothes she stole a gift set.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff McKay heard Hooley had been of good behaviour since her last court appearance in June so decided to admonish her.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.