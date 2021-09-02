Glenrothes woman stole items from town shops

A Glenrothes woman who admitted shoplifting items from stores in the town has been admonished.

By A Court Reporter
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:42 pm

Stacey Hooley, of Canmore Road, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Alison McKay.

Hooley, 37, admitted on October 24, 2020 at Homebase, Pentland Park, Glenrothes she stole air fresheners.

She also admitted on October 25, 2020 at Boots, Lyon Square, Glenrothes she stole a gift set.

Sheriff McKay heard Hooley had been of good behaviour since her last court appearance in June so decided to admonish her.

