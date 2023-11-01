Grandad jailed for brutal Christmas Day knife attack in Kirkcaldy
David Houston (48) lashed out with the weapon in a house in the Templehall area of the town, and stabbed his victim on the neck after smoking highly addictive crack cocaine
A judge told Houston at the High Court in Edinburgh: "This was an unprovoked and murderous attack with a bladed weapon."
Lord Arthurson said that while others went to the aid of the stabbing victim Houston fled from the scene. The judge pointed out that Houston has amassed 31 groups of previous convictions and served custodial sentences in the past.
Lord Arthurson told Houston that he was imposing the prison sentence on him for the attack on Gavin Rowland, taking into account the gravity of the charge and his criminal record.
Houston, formerly of Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, had denied attempting to murder Mr Rowland on December 25 in 2021 at a house in Templehall Avenue.
He was found guilty of the murder bid by assaulting the victim by stabbing him on the neck to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life. The victim spent several days in intensive care following the attack on him before he was later discharged from hospital.
Advocate depute Alan Mackay said unemployed Houston has a lengthy criminal record that mainly consisted of offences of dishonesty, such as theft by housebreaking. Defence counsel Kenneth Cloggie said Houston's record was "redolent" of that of a drug user.