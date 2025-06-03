Hate crime on Fife bus – police appeal for information
Police are investigating reports of a hate crime on a bus.
The incident happened around 9.40pm on Thursday (May 22), on a bus which was parked in Tummel Road in Glenrothes.
Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested and released pending further enquiry - and officers in the town have appealed for information.
Police Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “We would like to speak to passengers who were on the 37A bus which travels between Glenrothes Town Centre and Collydean.
“Anyone with anyone information should contact Police Scotland 101, quoting incident number 1233 of 23rd May 2025.”