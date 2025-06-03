Hate crime on Fife bus – police appeal for information

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 20:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are investigating reports of a hate crime on a bus.

The incident happened around 9.40pm on Thursday (May 22), on a bus which was parked in Tummel Road in Glenrothes.

Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested and released pending further enquiry - and officers in the town have appealed for information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “We would like to speak to passengers who were on the 37A bus which travels between Glenrothes Town Centre and Collydean.

“Anyone with anyone information should contact Police Scotland 101, quoting incident number 1233 of 23rd May 2025.”

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice