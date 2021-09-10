Hate crime probe after items thrown from car at motorbike on Standing Stane Road

The incident happened near Wellsgreen on the Standing Stane Road

The incident happened at Standing Stane Road at its junction with Checkbar Road at the entrance to Wellsgreen Golf Driving range on Thursday around 4.55pm.

Police Scotland said the driver of a grey Fiat Abrath was abusive to a motorcyclist and threw items from the car at him.

The actions resulted in minor injury, before driving off towards Leven, and the motorcyclist did not need medical attention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Davina Redpath of Levenmouth police office said: “Due to the nature of this incident we are treating it as a hate crime.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible and I would urge anyone who may have been the area and saw anything to contact police.”

Contact police on 101, quoting incident 2470 of 2 September, or alternatively please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.