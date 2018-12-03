Heartless thieves steal Christmas toys and charity cash in Kirkcaldy break-in

Callous thieves have stolen children’s toys and cash from a Christmas fair raised to help disadvantaged families in Kirkcaldy.

Volunteers say they have been left “devastated and heartbroken” after thieves forced their way into Hayfield Community Centre on Sunday evening stealing a laptop, petty cash, bags of children’s toys and £835 raised from a charity fair the day before.

The charity cash was to be donated to the Cottage Family Centre, which is based in the town’s Cawdor Crescent, to support those in need during the festive period.

Thieves broke through a fire door to the facility before forcing entry to an office area where the items and money were being stored.

The building’s CCTV hard drive was also stolen.

Commenting on the theft, Heather Bonner from Hayfield Community Centre’s management team, said she was struggling to comprehend, what she called, “a heartless attack”.

She added: “I’m struggling to find the words to describe the people who carried out this despicable act, everyone is understandably devastated and heartbroken.

“Not only have we got to pick up the cost of repairs to the centre, we now have to explain to those children who were to receive the toys, some of which were prizes, that we no longer have them to give.

“There isn’t much money floating around in this community yet the public dug deep to support a worthy cause with the Christmas fair on Saturday.

“The proceeds were going directly into supporting those in this very same community who, otherwise, would not have anything at Christmas time.

“Whoever carried out this theft has stolen from their own community. They are the lowest of the low.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating a break-in and theft from a community centre in Kirkcaldy.

“The incident happened sometime between 1.30pm on Sunday, December 2 and 6.30am on Monday, December 3.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and to ascertain what has been stolen, are ongoing.”