Heavy police presence at Cardenden incident

Police have arrived in force at an incident in Cardenden this afternoon.
Witnesses reported a heavy police presence in Cardenden today, and officers say they are in attendance.
However, a spokesman would only confirm that there had been a “disturbance”, giving no other information.
He said: “We were called to a disturbance at Dundonald Park, Cardenden at 12.15pm, on Friday, January 3, 2020.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”
Get in touch and tell us your story
Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk
Twitter: @FFP
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress