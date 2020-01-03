Heavy police presence at Cardenden incident

Police have arrived in force at an incident in Cardenden this afternoon.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence in Cardenden today, and officers say they are in attendance.

However, a spokesman would only confirm that there had been a “disturbance”, giving no other information.

He said: “We were called to a disturbance at Dundonald Park, Cardenden at 12.15pm, on Friday, January 3, 2020.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

