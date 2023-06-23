Officers leading the investigation have appealed for information following a theft from a property in Townsend Place and want to know about a van seen in the area at the time of the incident.

PC Kim Jandu from the Kirkcaldy community policing team, said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately. A white Peugeot van was seen in the area around the time of the incident. I would ask anyone with a dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell camera to check their footage for any footage captured that might help us trace the vehicle.”