High value items stolen in break-in to Kirkcaldy property

Police are probing a break-in at a Kirkcaldy house which saw a number of high value items stolen. A motorbike, e-bike a tool chest and a racing rucksack were also stolen.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:46 BST

Officers leading the investigation have appealed for information following a theft from a property in Townsend Place and want to know about a van seen in the area at the time of the incident.

It happened around 1:00am on Tuesday, June 13 when a unit of lock-ups on was broken.

Police said the haul included a black Honda X-ADV Motorcycle, registration number SL21 LNO, a Haibike SDURO Full Seven 7.0 e-bike, a Halfords Professional tool chest including tools, and a black Fox racing rucksack.

Police issued photos of some of the high value items stolen (Pic: Submitted)Police issued photos of some of the high value items stolen (Pic: Submitted)
PC Kim Jandu from the Kirkcaldy community policing team, said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately. A white Peugeot van was seen in the area around the time of the incident. I would ask anyone with a dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell camera to check their footage for any footage captured that might help us trace the vehicle.”

Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1583 of 13 June, orl Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.