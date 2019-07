Police have appealed for witnesses after a historic Fife church was damaged by vandals.

Windows and floodlights at St Athernase Church in Leuchars have been damaged.

Police say the incident happened between July 3-5 and are appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch.

St Athernase is a 12th century Norman church, described as the best preserved Romanesque church in Scotland.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101, referencing 4931 of July 6.