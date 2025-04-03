How extra funding from councillors has helped Levenmouth cut anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors are to continue funding extra police officers in a bid to stay on top of anti-social behaviour.

The money from Levenmouth area committee will be matched by Police Scotland to create a team of two officers, dedicated to countering the issues in the area.

At its monthly meeting, the committee heard about the work that has gone on in the last year and the results it has delivered, including 14 vehicles seized - including motorbikes, cars and quads - 116 people charged in connection with anti-social behaviour and Road Traffic offences ; 12 arrested on apprehension warrants, and eight people under 16 identified and charged for disorder in Leven Town Centre which had gathered media attention

There has also been a reduction of 31 calls in comparison to last year, which equates to a 93% drop in motorbike related calls in total since the implementation of Improving Levenmouth Together in 2019

Previously, the total number of anti-social behaviour related calls was significantly higher, with 2777 in 2017 and 2923 in 2018. This has been reduced by 41% to 1728.

Feedback by local groups, members of the community and elected members has indicated that local people recognise the drop in nuisance behaviour in their area, which through time continues to improve and build on the perception of Levenmouth being a safe place to live and work.

Councillor Colin Davidson, committee convenor, said: “We know there are still some issues with anti-social behaviour in Levenmouth but we are definitely seeing an improvement in the area.”