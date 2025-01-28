‘I plugged him’ - Methil neighbour dispute ends in stabbing and jail sentence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 55-year-old man has been jailed for walking into a neighbour’s home and stabbing him.

Shaun Allan, of Swan Court, Methil, appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video-link from prison.

He admitted that on 1st September last year at a common close outside his home he was unlawfully in possession of a kitchen knife.

Then in a neighbouring property in Swan Court, he assaulted a man by striking him on the body with a knife to his injury and repeatedly attempted to strike him further.

Depute fiscal Jennifer Berner said Allan had been in the home of female neighbour who saw him take a knife and go outside. She followed, and he had gone into the home of a neighbour upstairs and struck him in the hip area with the knife.

Police were called following the incident in the early hours of the morning and the victim was treated for his stab wound by ambulance staff.

When arrested, Allan said, “I done him” gesturing with a stabbing motion and added, “I plugged him.”

Defence solicitor Alexandra Short said her client has known the man he stabbed for a number of years. “He describes him as a bully and they’ve never got on,” she added. She said that her client had been called “a beast” by the neighbour and reacted to this.

Allan then gave his version of events over the video-link saying, “He kicked my door and threatened to kill me. He shouldn’t be in the block. It’s uncalled for.”

Sheriff Robert More jailed Allan for 18 months.