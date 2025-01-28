‘I plugged him’ - Methil neighbour dispute ends in stabbing and jail sentence

By Court Reporter
Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 55-year-old man has been jailed for walking into a neighbour’s home and stabbing him.

Shaun Allan, of Swan Court, Methil, appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video-link from prison.

He admitted that on 1st September last year at a common close outside his home he was unlawfully in possession of a kitchen knife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then in a neighbouring property in Swan Court, he assaulted a man by striking him on the body with a knife to his injury and repeatedly attempted to strike him further.

Shaun Allan appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff CourtShaun Allan appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Shaun Allan appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Depute fiscal Jennifer Berner said Allan had been in the home of female neighbour who saw him take a knife and go outside. She followed, and he had gone into the home of a neighbour upstairs and struck him in the hip area with the knife.

Police were called following the incident in the early hours of the morning and the victim was treated for his stab wound by ambulance staff.

When arrested, Allan said, “I done him” gesturing with a stabbing motion and added, “I plugged him.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Alexandra Short said her client has known the man he stabbed for a number of years. “He describes him as a bully and they’ve never got on,” she added. She said that her client had been called “a beast” by the neighbour and reacted to this.

Allan then gave his version of events over the video-link saying, “He kicked my door and threatened to kill me. He shouldn’t be in the block. It’s uncalled for.”

Sheriff Robert More jailed Allan for 18 months.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice