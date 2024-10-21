Inquiry into death of man who knocked down and killed woman in Fife retail park concludes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inquiry into the death of a man who was jailed for knocking down and killing a woman in a car park in Leven has concluded.

Gregg Anderson was jailed in 2018 when he was behind the wheel of his car when he caused the death of the 68-year old woman. His girlfriend lied and said she was driving at the time of the incident. Anderson later admitted that he caused the pensioner’s death by driving dangerously at excessive speed and failing to observe a pedestrian crossing. He was sentenced to six years.

The 30-year old was jailed at HMP Glenochil and died on Boxing Day 2021 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. In September of that year he had been admitted for a bone marrow transplant.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) was held to establish the circumstances of his death and to consider what steps, if any, may be taken to prevent other deaths in similar circumstances. It concluded last week. It noted there were no precautions which could reasonably have been taken which might realistically have resulted in the death being avoided, and there were no defects in any systems of working which contributed to the death.

The Crown Office has noted the outcome of the Fatal Accident Inquiry (Pic: TSPL)

Mr Anderson was diagnosed with a rare type of acute leukemia in January 2021. His prognosis was poor, and he was transferred to the Beatson in Glasgow for further tests. He also tested positive for COVD one month later.

The FAI said that in October 2121, he had a but became very unwell in the days that followed, and his health was described as “fragile.” He died on December 26.

While he passed away in hospital, Mr Anderson remained in legal custody and in the care of the state, which meant his death had to be investigated by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and a Fatal Accident Inquiry was mandatory.

Following the publication of the determination, Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS said: “We note the Sheriff’s determination. The Procurator Fiscal ensured that the full facts and circumstances of Mr Anderson’s death were provided at the mandatory Fatal Accident Inquiry.”