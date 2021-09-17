Inverkeithing incident: Police seal off Fife train station as man ‘seriously injured’ with another man arrested

Parts of Inverkeithing train station have been taped off after a man was found ‘seriously injured’ on the town’s High Street.

By Gary Flockhart
Friday, 17th September 2021, 8:04 pm
According to Police Scotland, the injured man has been taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, were he is being treated for his injuries.

A large police presence could be seen in the area, and one man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Friday, 17 September, 2021, officers were called to a report of a man having been seriously injured on High Street, Inverkeithing.

Police responded to an incident on Inverkeithing High Street on Friday. Photo: Fife jammer locations

“Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow.

