Jail for dangerous driver who twice rammed police car

A man who drove dangerously twice in a short period ramming into a police car and going up on to a pavement, has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daryl Morrison, currently a prisoner at Perth, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

The 21-year old admitted driving dangerously on two occasions when he was banned. He rammed into a police car at a fuel station in Cowdenbeath and then two weeks later he mounted a pavement in Methil and drove away from police again. He was disqualified from driving at the time of both offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrison admitted that on December 23 on the A92 between Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath and at Beath Service Station, High Street, Cowdenbeath and elsewhere, he drove a car dangerously, in excess of the speed limit, refused to comply with police instructions to exit the car and turn off the engine.

He appeared for sentence at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court (Pic: Scott Louden)

He then reversed at speed causing his car to collide with a police vehicle and strike a fuel pump.

He drove at speed around the fuel pumps, caused his car to strike a police vehicle and drove away at excessive speed.

Then on January 6 at Wellesley Road, Methil, he drove a car dangerously, mounted a pavement, drove at a police officer, causing him to take evasive action striking his hand against the car to his injury and drove away at excessive speed. He also admitted he drove when disqualified on both dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said Morrison was banned from driving in March last year and was previously disqualified in 2021.

In the first incident, police pursued him on the A92 when he was driving at 90mph before turning off at Cowdenbeath. Morrison drove into a service station and two police cars blocked off the exits. He struck a fuel pump as he forced his way out, hitting one of the police cars. He then abandoned the car in Cowdenbeath.

In the incident where Morrison mounted the pavement in Methil, a child and elderly female were nearby at the time.

Defence solicitor Anna Campbell said her client has ADHD and other mental health issues. She added, “He used his driving as a coping mechanism and a form of escape. He has no explanation for his actions other than he simply panicked.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston jailed Morrison for 25 months backdated to January 14 when he was remanded in custody. Hen was also banned from driving for four and a half years.