Jail for Fife child sex offender who ignored court ban and joined online chatroom

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 14:43 BST

A child sex offender from Glenrothes who was arrested for ignoring a court order and has been jailed.

Sam Roan has a history of sexual offences involving children and has previously served prison terms.

The 32-year old, of Tarves Place, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for his latest offence of joining an online chatroom when banned from doing so.

Roan admitted that having been placed on a Sex Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) at Perth Sheriff Court in 2022 he breached it between February 1 and March11 last year at Roods Square, Inverkeithing. He failed to inform police that he had been engaging in an online chatroom and had formed associations with a number of its users.

Sam Roan appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)Sam Roan appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)
Depute fiscal Annie MacDonald said Roan had joined chatrooms on the Discord platform under a false name and became part of a group.

He formed associations with members of the group breaching the conditions of the order. The matter came to light when officers visited him as part of his risk management plan.

The court heard Roan has had a poor record of complying with conditions in the past. Sheriff Susan Duff jailed Roan for eight months.

