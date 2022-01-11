Alistair Stewart, of Pentland Terrace, Dunfermline, appeared before Sheriff Alison McKay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Stewart, 25, admitted driving in Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy while disqualified and without insurance on December 16, 2021.

He further admitted committing the offences while on bail.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions on December 16, 2021 at Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy by failing without reasonable excuse to be outwith his bail address.

Stewart also admitted driving on various roads in Dunfermline including Windmill Road, Linburn Road and Islay Road while disqualified on July 7, 2021.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said in relation to the charge of driving on roads in Dunfermline while disqualified, police had made enquiries when his vehicle had been observed and it was discovered that he was disqualified from driving.

In relation to the charges of driving in Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy the depute said: “The accused was observed at the scene and officers making enquiries discovered that he was currently disqualified. He was arrested, cautioned and charged.”

Stewart’s defence lawyer said that his client was someone who made ‘poor decisions’. He said: “It is a fairly full report which presents a picture of someone who is perhaps easily led. He is not someone who deliberately intends to cause harm to others but he continues to make poor decisions.

"The court may take the view that there is alternative to a custodial sentence.”

His lawyer urged Sheriff McKay to consider a community-based disposal for his client to try and help him break his cycle of offending.

However, Sheriff McKay took the view that custodial sentences, to run consecutively, were appropriate.

She jailed Stewart for six months on the charge of driving on roads in Dunfermline while banned and disqualified him for 30 months.

She admonished him for breaching his bail conditions and driving while uninsured, but on the charge of driving in Central Retail Park while banned, she sentenced him to nine months in prison and disqualified him for 36 months.

