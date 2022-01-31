Jail for Glenrothes man who breached his bail conditions
A Glenrothes man who admitted breaching his bail conditions has been jailed for four months.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:00 pm
Matt Inglis, of Waverley Drive, appeared via video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Inglis, 34, admitted that having been granted bail on December 20, 2021 subject to the conditions not to enter Alison Street, Kirkcaldy or approach or contact his partner, he failed to comply as he entered Alison Street, Kirkcaldy on December 29, 2021 and contacted his partner.
Sheriff Niven-Smith jailed Inglis for four months for the breach.