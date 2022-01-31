Matt Inglis, of Waverley Drive, appeared via video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Inglis, 34, admitted that having been granted bail on December 20, 2021 subject to the conditions not to enter Alison Street, Kirkcaldy or approach or contact his partner, he failed to comply as he entered Alison Street, Kirkcaldy on December 29, 2021 and contacted his partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Niven-Smith jailed Inglis for four months for the breach.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.