Jail for Glenrothes man who stabbed pregnant partner causing death of unborn twins

A Glenrothes man responsible for the death of his unborn twins after stabbing his pregnant girlfriend in the throat may never be released from prison.

At the High Court in Aberdeen last week, Stephen Ramsay received an Order for Lifelong Restriction with a punishment part of five years in prison following the attempted murder on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

He also received a 999-year non-harassment order against the victim Lisa Donaldson which means that she is protected from any form of future harassment from Ramsay.

During the incident, Ramsay (36) stabbed his victim to the throat in a disturbance within a property in Delgatie Court.

Lisa, who, at the time of the incident was pregnant with twins, was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by the Scottish Ambulance Service where she remained for a number of weeks undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Tragically, and despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the twins did not survive.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick, who led this investigation, said: “When Stephen Ramsay committed this horrendous attack he was well aware that the woman was heavily pregnant and that his actions could have killed her as well as her unborn children.

“The victim has been left with permanent injuries and she has been left utterly distraught at the death of her twins. No amount of time in prison can ever undo the harm Ramsay has caused to her.

“Ramsay has been given an Order for Lifelong Restriction due to the risk he poses to the community and this means that, only after he has served his full prison sentence, will he be considered for release and only when authorities are entirely satisfied that he is safe to do so.

“If he is ever released he will thereafter remain under constant supervision for the rest of his life.

“I would also like to thank the police officers and staff from the Scottish Ambulance Service who were first on the scene assisting the woman and were faced with a terrible and upsetting scene.

“Without their quick actions the outcome could have been far more tragic.

“We are committed to bringing perpetrators of violence to justice and providing all the necessary support and assistance to victims of such offences.”

The officers involved in responding to this incident, Constables Paul Stather, Sarah Hay, Ashliegh Archer and Andrew Gillies, were recognised by the Scottish Police Federation at their Bravery Awards that took place at the end of November.