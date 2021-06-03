Darren Allan, of Sutherland Place, Kirkcaldy appeared via video link recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Allan, 40, admitted on February 8 this year at Bank of Scotland in Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, threatening people with violence and refusing to desist when requested to do so.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court at a previous appearance that Allan had attended at the bank days after his release from prison: “The accused attended at the Bank of Scotland wishing to open an account and believed he had held accounts there previously,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offence took place at the Bank of Scotland, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"He sat down with an adviser but the adviser was having difficulty finding his previous accounts. The accused became angry and shouted: ‘You should watch when you finish work tonight, watch when you go to your car. I will be there and I will make sure I kill you’.

"Police officers attended and the accused told them: ‘I said things I should not have said. I never intended to act on them. I was trying to open a bank account and they were interrogating me. I was upset I could not get my Universal Credit sorted.”

The offence took place at the Bank of Scotland, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Allan’s defence agent previously told the court the offence was a result of frustration on his client’s behalf but that it did not excuse the language he used.

He said: "He had just been released from prison and been allocated an address. He does not have any family support.

"There was no bank account in place although he previously held one. He had tried to make a claim for Universal Credit. He was told he had to have a bank account before it could be processed.

"He became frustrated when the adviser could not find his accounts.”

He added: “He has apologised for his behaviour and understands it was not appropriate as this was a place of work.”

Sheriff Alison McKay opted to send Allan back to jail for a period of four months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.