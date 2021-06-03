Jail for Kirkcaldy man who 'threatened to kill' Bank of Scotland staff member
A man who ‘threatened to kill’ a staff member at a Bank of Scotland branch in Kirkcaldy has been jailed for four months.
Darren Allan, of Sutherland Place, Kirkcaldy appeared via video link recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Allan, 40, admitted on February 8 this year at Bank of Scotland in Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, threatening people with violence and refusing to desist when requested to do so.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court at a previous appearance that Allan had attended at the bank days after his release from prison: “The accused attended at the Bank of Scotland wishing to open an account and believed he had held accounts there previously,” he said.
"He sat down with an adviser but the adviser was having difficulty finding his previous accounts. The accused became angry and shouted: ‘You should watch when you finish work tonight, watch when you go to your car. I will be there and I will make sure I kill you’.
"Police officers attended and the accused told them: ‘I said things I should not have said. I never intended to act on them. I was trying to open a bank account and they were interrogating me. I was upset I could not get my Universal Credit sorted.”
Allan’s defence agent previously told the court the offence was a result of frustration on his client’s behalf but that it did not excuse the language he used.
He said: "He had just been released from prison and been allocated an address. He does not have any family support.
"There was no bank account in place although he previously held one. He had tried to make a claim for Universal Credit. He was told he had to have a bank account before it could be processed.
"He became frustrated when the adviser could not find his accounts.”
He added: “He has apologised for his behaviour and understands it was not appropriate as this was a place of work.”
Sheriff Alison McKay opted to send Allan back to jail for a period of four months.