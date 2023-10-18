Banks was sentenced at the High Court in Stirling on Wednesday. (Pic: Google Maps)

Steven Banks, 39, was sentenced to 11 years in prison at the High Court in Stirling on Wednesday.

Banks had in July been found guilty of the rape offences by a jury following an extensive police investigation which took place between 2011 and 2016.

Welcoming the sentencing on Wednesday, Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Steven Banks is a dangerous individual who will now face the consequences for his despicable actions. I hope the sentence today will bring some comfort to his victims and help them move forward.

"I would urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual violence to come forward and report it to us, regardless of the passage of time.