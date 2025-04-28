Jail for man who kicked pregnant partner in stomach during years of horrific abuse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pregnant woman was kicked in the stomach by her partner during years of horrific abuse. On another occasion she was beaten with a wooden bed slat.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The culprit, 26-year-old Jamie Preston, is now behind bars for offences committed in Fife. Preston, of Norwood Park, Glasgow, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that between May 1, 2021 and January 31 last year, he engaged in abusive behaviour towards his partner at locations in Burrntisland and Rosyth, and the Guildhall and Linen Exchange bar, Dunfermline, and elsewhere. He repeatedly contacted her by telephone and text messages, sent her threatening and abusive messages. He contacted her male friends on social media and told them to stay away from her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He threatened to contact social workers to have her children removed. He repeatedly shouted, swore, acted aggressively, made abusive remarks, made threats of violence towards her, repeatedly punched walls, doors, household items and furniture causing damage to them.

Jamie Preston appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing (Pic: Submitted)

He repeatedly pushed her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground, seized her by the head, attempted to pull a ring off her finger and threw water in her face. He repeatedly punched and kicked her on the head and body.

He kicked her stomach while she was pregnant, repeatedly struck her on the body with wooden bed slat, all to her injury.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson said that from reading the social work report it was clear that Preston was trying to minimise his behaviour.

The sheriff also noted that Preston has previous domestic offences. He imposed a one-year jail sentence and a four-year non-harassment order.