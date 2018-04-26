Jail for man who stole wallet and then beat up his victim

A man was robbed of his wallet in a Kirkcaldy bookies, managed to get it back after a struggle, and then was violently assaulted in a nearby street.

Leslie Fraser, 30, a prisoner at Perth, has been jailed for two years as a result of the incident.

He admitted that on January 16 at Betfred, High Street, Kirkcaldy, he stole a wallet containing a sum of money.

He also admitted that on the same day, at Hunter Place, he assaulted Stuart Campbell by pushing him against a wall, repeatedly punching him on the head and body, pulled him to the ground, sat on top of him, seized him by the hair and dragged him along the ground, repeatedly kicked him on the body, seized a mobile phone from him when he was attempting to contact the police, demanded money from him, all to his injury and attempted to rob him of a sum of money.

Depute fiscal Sarah Lumsden told Dunfermline Sheriff Court that Campbell went into the bookies shop and saw Fraser. They had known each other for around 10 years.

Mr Campbell was going to play on a fruit machine and took out his wallet containing £90 in notes and £7 in cash.

“The accused grabbed the wallet,” added the depute. A shop worker heard the commotion and saw the two men struggling.

Mr Campbell managed to get his wallet back and Fraser left the premises.

The victim pursued Fraser to the area of the bus station where he got into the taxi. However, after Mr Campbell spoke to the cabbie he would not drive away.

Fraser then got out the car and launched a vicious attack on Mr Campbell. He pushed him against a wall and started punching him before dragging him along the ground by the hair.

A witness heard the victim screaming and shouting, “Get off me”.

Fraser grabbed the victim’s phone as he tried to call the police. He also continued trying to get into Mr Campbell’s pocket saying, “You owe me £200.”

Defence solicitor David Bell said, “They are both around the same age and know each other through the drugs scene.”

He added that there had been a dispute over payment for a gold bracelet his client had sold to Mr Campbell.

“Mr client’s position is that he saw him going into the bookmakers and asked for some of the money. Mr Campbell did not respond and began to play the fruit machine,” continued the solicitor.

Later at the taxi his client “saw red” after Mr Campbell intervened with the driver.

“It was a bad decision to get involved in this violence,” Mr Bell conceded.

Sheriff Craig McSherry jailed Fraser for two years, backdated to 17th January when he was taken into custody.